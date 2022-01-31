Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -786.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

