Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 3%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 3,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $707.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 120.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

