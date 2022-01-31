Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

