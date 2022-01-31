Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 36,208 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,208 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 73,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 376,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,326 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SUP opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

