Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT).

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.