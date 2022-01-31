Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $334.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

