Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $207,000 Investment in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 168,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

KALV stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

