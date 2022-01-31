Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $127,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 7,500 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 12,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,912 shares of company stock worth $178,749. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

