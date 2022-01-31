Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 17.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Concentrix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Concentrix by 7.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,004,850. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $190.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

