comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.87 Million

Analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $368.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $396.19 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $402.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 116.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of comScore by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

comScore stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 165,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,082. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

