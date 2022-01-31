Comparing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than TROOPS.

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Harmonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 110.36 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 2.80 -$29.27 million $0.06 172.20

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89%

Summary

Harmonic beats TROOPS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

