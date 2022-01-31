Comparing Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) & Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.79 $3.24 million $2.60 7.87 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.25 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affinity Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 16.75% 1.02% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

