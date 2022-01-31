Comparing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.36 $226.41 million $1.77 10.32 UniCredit $17.07 billion 2.01 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

Old National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 UniCredit 0 2 7 1 2.90

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. UniCredit has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.07%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 33.72% 10.11% 1.28% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats UniCredit on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

