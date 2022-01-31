Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,254 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.83. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

