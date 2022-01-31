Columbia Sportswear to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

