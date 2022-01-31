Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post $210.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.90 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $228.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $834.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.32 million, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

