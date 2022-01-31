Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 995,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

