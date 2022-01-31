Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

