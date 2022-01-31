Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after buying an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

