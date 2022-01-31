Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 140.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 154,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 105.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 114,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $145.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

