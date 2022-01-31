Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $35.35 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $352.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.00 and a 200 day moving average of $377.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

