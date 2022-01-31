Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $75.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.