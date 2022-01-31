Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $491.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

