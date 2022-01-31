Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $74.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

