Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

