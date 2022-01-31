Citigroup Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 304,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 36,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.