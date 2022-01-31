Citigroup Inc. Sells 38,383 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,383 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 112,520 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG opened at $73.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

