Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,729 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,729 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.