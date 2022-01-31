Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,232,975 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 169.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

UA stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

