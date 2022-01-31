Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arconic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arconic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.