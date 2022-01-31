Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,975,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,977,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,696,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

