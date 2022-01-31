Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.35 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

