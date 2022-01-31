Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.49. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

