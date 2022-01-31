Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.05 on Friday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $496.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

