Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $1.275-1.288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

