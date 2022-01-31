Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 76.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

