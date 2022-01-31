CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Short Interest Update

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CHP Merger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,634,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CHP Merger by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,847 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in CHP Merger by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 189,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHP Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHPM opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. CHP Merger has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

