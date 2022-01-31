Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Shares of CVX opened at $130.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

