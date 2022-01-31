Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Chevron by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,614,000 after buying an additional 180,091 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 64,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $130.61 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

