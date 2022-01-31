ChatCoin (CHAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,580.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $861,424.58 and approximately $15,580.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.48 or 1.00066565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00504902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

