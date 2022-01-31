Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $611,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL opened at $321.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.