CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GIB opened at $82.68 on Monday. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

