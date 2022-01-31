Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

CPF opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $808.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

