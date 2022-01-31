Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.32) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAML. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.18. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £389.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

