Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.32) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAML. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.18. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £389.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

