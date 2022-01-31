CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.37

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 3659542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.