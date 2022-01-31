Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 11,157 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

