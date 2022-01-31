Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

VCSH stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $83.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

