Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

