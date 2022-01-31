Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 12,785 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 141.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $78.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

