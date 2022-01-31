Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,951 shares of company stock valued at $417,885,521. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,826.73.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

